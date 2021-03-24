Marysville Joint Unified School District announced that all schools for grades seven through 12 will reopen for blended in-person instruction next week.
Gary Cena, superintendent of MJUSD, said the California Department of Public Health recently updated guidance permitting all schools at all grade levels, no matter what tier the county is in, can reopen as long as positive COVID-19 case rates are less than 25 per 100,000 people – Yuba County’s current rate is 8.8 cases per day.
Students in preschool through sixth grade are currently using a blended instruction model – which combines in-person instruction and distance learning – and seventh through 12th grades will return to the classroom also utilizing the blended model beginning March 31.
“This allows MJUSD to open the earliest we can under the new guidance while providing an agreed upon notice to secondary teachers,” Cena said.
He said students utilize an A/B schedule – students in Cohort A are in the classroom on Tuesdays and Wednesdays while students in Cohort B attend class in person on Thursdays and Fridays. There is also academic intervention in the afternoon each day.
While a group is not in the classroom, he said, they participate in the class virtually. Students on full-time distance learning will remain on their regular class schedule through distance learning.
Cena said Mondays include preparation and collaboration time for the teachers, along with student intervention and enrichment. He said there are also social-emotional check-ins with students.
During this time, students are on asynchronous learning.
He said health and safety protocols – such as masks being required for all adults and students, physical distancing, hand washing and more – continue to be in place.
The new CDPH guidance, he said, continues to maintain six feet of social distancing for all adults and between students and adults. However, it reduces the physical distance requirements from six to three feet between student desks.
“Due to the current high case rates in Yuba County, this will not immediately apply at the secondary school level, but will apply at the elementary school level,” Cena said. “According to public health guidance, Yuba County’s viral transmission rate will need to reduce to ‘low to moderate’ in order to enact the three-feet distancing at the secondary level.”
He said due to the reduced physical distancing, the district is working on plans to permit elementary school students access to up to four days of in-person instruction per week.
“This reduction in distancing requirements impacts classrooms, transportation and nutrition services districtwide so there is much to work through and coordinate so that all schools and stakeholders are on the same page, so that together, we can serve every student, everyday in every way to increase opportunities for student engagement,” Cena said.