The 2023/24 school year has officially begun for Marysville Joint Unified School District and Yuba City Unified School District.
As students in both areas prepared for another year of learning on Wednesday, Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst welcomed a new principal to its administrative team, Dr. Merrill Grant.
Taking on the role from former Principal Christopher Schmidt, Grant has been an educator for over 20 years and is excited to start a new school year with positivity.
“It’s going to be a fun year. This is a good little school. There's a lot of love for the kids here," Grant said.
Having previously served as superintendent for Fall River Joint Unified School District in Shasta County, Grant was drawn to Lindhurst High School’s career and educational opportunities for its students.
“I’m looking forward to just seeing these kids get a good start to the year, sparking that enjoyment of learning and getting to support them. I’ve been looking forward to this day all summer,” Grant said.
Lindhurst High School has approximately 1,300 students enrolled this year, around 400 of which are incoming freshmen.
Alexis Roman, a junior who transferred from Wheatland Union High School, is especially excited to be a part of Lindhurst High School due to its positive culture.
“I had a hard time with friends at my old school, but I heard that a lot of people fit in here,” Roman said. “I’m looking forward to making new friends and getting a change of pace.”
Students and faculty at Yuba City High School also geared up for the start of a new school year. Yuba City High School Principal Cylas Olsen estimated that 1,950 students are enrolled this year, and school faculty are prepared to give each student a fulfilling education.
This year, administrators will focus on adjusting to more project-based learning and organizing more positive social events for students. Olsen anticipates seeing improved test scores, learning outcomes and a positive campus culture.
“This is my 20th year in education and I still get those butterflies in my stomach,” Olsen said. “We’re happy to do anything we can to make these kids proud to be Honkers.”