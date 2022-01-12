To honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the Emmanuel Family Worship Center will continue its annual Unity March on Saturday to remember King’s dream of unity amongst racial groups.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a person that spoke of racial equality and justice and love and brought awareness to the oppression of certain groups of people,” said Marcia Chambers, pastor at Emmanuel Family Worship Center. “We hope that as we continue to bring awareness in the community of who he was and what he did, that it will open the eyes of everyone, especially our young children, to see that hate, all it does is divide our community rather than unite our community. We believe that it is a good thing for our community to participate in recognizing what Martin Luther King did. We don’t want to have his dream die in our community.”
The “Remembering the Dream” march will begin at 10 a.m. at the old Yuba-Sutter Courthouse, located at 446 Second St. in Yuba City. The participants will walk about a mile and a half across the newly renovated Twin Rivers Memorial Bridge to the Bethel A.M.E. church, located at 115 5th St. in Marysville.
The march, coordinated by pastors Darell and Marcia Chambers, returns after last year’s march was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the coordinators held a virtual program on Zoom. This year, the Unity March will be returning to its normal route after four years.
“When the bridge went under construction, what we did was to march on the 10th street bridge instead,” said Marcia Chambers. “We’d leave the Ampla Health parking lot, walk up Market Street, get on the ramp and then get on the 10th street bridge during the bridge renovations.”
Chambers is excited to finally hold the march, but announced that the programming that normally follows the walk will be cancelled. According to Chambers, in past years after the march finished, there would be a scheduled programming where local churches participated in dance, poetry and speaking but due the pandemic, the programming was canceled on Saturday.
“We want to invite the community to come out and march with us to demonstrate our understanding and our belief in what Martin Luther King Jr. has done,” said Chambers. “We continue to hold that baton and go forward to promote the same message that he did. The Yuba-Sutter Transit will be there. So if you cannot walk, you can get on the bus and ride over and still be in support of this march. The bus will also be there to bring us back to our starting point.”
Chambers said she has invited local government officials to attend and hopes for others to join and participate in the Unity March.