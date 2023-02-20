The Alta California Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America said it will hold its regular luncheon meeting on Thursday.
A “social hour” is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. with lunch expected to be served at noon.
“The featured speaker will be RADM Dawn Wyllie, U.S. Public Health Service (retired) who will discuss her career with the Indian Health Service,” organizers said. “She worked as a family physician, consultant, passionate advocate, enthusiastic educator and mentor across ‘Indian Country,’ helping to address health disparities of American Indian and Alaska Native people.”
Any and all currently serving, retired or former military officers are invited to attend the luncheon, which will be held at Carmine’s Brunch & Mimosa House located at 229 Clark Ave. in Yuba City.
The price of the buffet lunch is $27 per person, which will be payable at the door.
For more information, contact Tom Walther at 530-673-5499 or email to t.walther@att.net.
