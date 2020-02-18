A fire destroyed a mobile home in Live Oak on Tuesday morning, displacing four people.
Sutter County Fire received a call about the fire just after 7 a.m. By the time fire personnel arrived at the property along Larkin Road just north of Brianne Way, the structure was completely engulfed in flames.
Battalion Chief Richard Epperson said once his team had determined the structure was un-savable, they worked to protect the other structures on the property.
“The four people who lived there were displaced by the fire and lost everything,” Epperson said. “Red Cross was on scene working with them to help with the next steps.”
No injuries were reported in the fire. Epperson said no one was home at the time of the fire.
Departments that responded include Sutter County Fire – the Sutter Fire Station, Live Oak Fire Station and Oswald-Tudor Fire Station – as well as Yuba City Fire and Butte County Fire.
Epperson said the cause of the fire is under investigation.