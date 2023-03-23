Officials with the Sutter-Yolo Mobile irrigation Lab announced that an in-person workshop will be held in late April where growers and other interested individuals can learn about agricultural irrigation water conservation.

The mobile lab is a “technical assistance program offered by Yolo County Resource Conservation District (RCD) and Sutter County RCD” whose services are “designed to provide growers with valuable information so they can optimize their irrigation system, improve the evenness of delivery to plants, and help save water and energy.” The lab offers growers a no-cost evaluation and some may be eligible for a free pump efficiency test – though funding is limited.

