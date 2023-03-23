Officials with the Sutter-Yolo Mobile irrigation Lab announced that an in-person workshop will be held in late April where growers and other interested individuals can learn about agricultural irrigation water conservation.
The mobile lab is a “technical assistance program offered by Yolo County Resource Conservation District (RCD) and Sutter County RCD” whose services are “designed to provide growers with valuable information so they can optimize their irrigation system, improve the evenness of delivery to plants, and help save water and energy.” The lab offers growers a no-cost evaluation and some may be eligible for a free pump efficiency test – though funding is limited.
The upcoming in-person workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on April 21 at an orchard in Winters. The presentation will be conducted in English with translations available in Spanish and Punjabi, officials said. Those interested should register by April 14.
“During the workshop, the Mobile Irrigation Lab will demonstrate a typical irrigation evaluation. Areas of interest include the pump, submain valves, laterals, and flush-outs,” officials with the lab said. “Tests for pressure and flow will be demonstrated, as well as a flush test for determining potential threats of clogging. The workshop will focus on distribution uniformity (the evenness of water application) and ways to improve system performance. Additional services provided by the Mobile Irrigation Lab will also be highlighted during the workshop.”
Officials said certificates of completion will be offered and an application for soil and water management “CCA CE credits” has been submitted.