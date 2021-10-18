The Halloween spirit was in full swing Saturday afternoon for the inaugural Monster Dash held at Riverfront Park’s Cotton Rosser Arena in Marysville.
The event, put on by the FastFast Track Club, which is a local nonprofit in Yuba-Sutter, was a three-pronged day, beginning with a costume contest and ending with a pair of fun runs for kids and adults. Each participant was encouraged to come in costume to run the race. The kids ran a mile and adults participated in a 5K.
Matt Lynch, one of the main organizers for the FastFast Track Club, said $756 was raised to help club members travel to track and field meets across the country.
Lynch, Emily Cordano and others are working to build up the track and field community in the mid-valley, so the club’s young athletes who qualify for marquee events like the Junior Olympics can afford to travel across the country.
“Our goal is to make it an affordable trip for the kids that qualify,” Lynch said.
The club, which was formed in May, is trying to qualify as many local athletes for the next Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina, next summer.
Lynch said as a part of the venture, athletes not only compete but visit colleges in the area. When the club went to Las Vegas, Lynch said the team visited the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, to give the athletes an idea of what that school can offer.
The club works with athletes between 10 and 18 years old, Cordano said.
Cordano, who coaches sprints and hurdles for the club, said upon arrival in Yuba-Sutter she noticed that there were baseball and basketball clubs, but very little offered for young promising track athletes.
“We want to build a youth program in our area that is different,” Cordano said.
So, the idea of the Monster Dash was spawned to help raise funds for travel and competition costs for the track club.
Cordano wants any athlete looking to pursue a career in track to keep in mind that it’s a much different, yet equally fun adventure as basketball, baseball, and football.
“It’s you versus the clock and so always you’re trying to strive to beat your personal best in any of your events,” Cordano said. “It’s an individualized sport where you’re pushing yourself.”
Lohgan Robinson, one of the three athletes who qualified for the Junior Olympics in Houston earlier this summer, said running is an awesome adventure and brings a real sense of accomplishment.
Robinson hopes to continue it for as long as she can.
The 2022 Monster Dash is already planned to be held at Riverfront Park’s Cotton Rosser Arena in Marysville, Lynch said.
Lynch and his coaches like that the course resembles a typical cross country adventure that is different from a lot of other courses in the area.
“We plan to use this venue annually,” Lynch said.