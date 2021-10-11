A newly formed nonprofit organization will be hosting its inaugural “Monster Dash 5K and Youth Mile” Halloween fundraiser this Saturday to raise money to continue funding sports programming for Yuba-Sutter youth.
“The Fast Fast Track Club exists to develop athletes and leaders,” said event organizer Matt Lynch. “We provide top-of-the-line training in the sport of track and field and we use the sport of track and field as a conduit to experience the world by taking kids on college tours all around the country.”
Lynch said the nonprofit was founded just a few months ago, in May 2021, and has since trained and served 40 athletes and multiple families.
“During the summer we had three athletes – Kaylee Quintana, Dorsey Sanders, Lohgan Robinson – qualified for the National Junior Olympics, the highest level event in the country, in Houston, Texas,” said Lynch.
The organization has set a goal of raising $55,000 by June 1 so it can continue to buy track uniforms, host track and field events in the summer, take participants to track meets around the country and attend college tours while on the road.
“Summer of 2022 the National Junior Olympics is in Greensboro, North Carolina,” said Lynch. “Our prayer is to be in position to help the families of those who qualify, by using some of that $55,000 to cover lodging and/or travel expenses. The Junior Olympics is such an amazing experience for a kid and we don’t want the financial burden to be a reason for a child to miss out.”
As a newly established nonprofit, the Fast Fast Track Club plans to connect with the community by hosting events such as the Monster Dash to facilitate fundraising efforts.
“We plan to get as connected to the community as possible by hosting events that bring people together such as fun runs and track meets,” said Lynch. “The Monster Dash was a brilliant Idea from one of our coaches and secretary of the board, Emily Cordano. Where she grew up in Washington, her community always had themed fun runs that families could join in on for a fun way of exercise. It also served as some of her great childhood memories.”
According to Lynch, this event will be a combination of a costume contest and a race and all attendees are encouraged to dress up.
“We will judge the costume contest first, and then kids 12 and under will race in a one mile fun run,” said Lynch. “After the kids one mile run, there will be a 5K fun run for adults and children older than 12.”
The “Monster Dash 5K and Youth Mile” event will be held at Beckwourth Riverfront Park, 1010 Biz Johnson Dr., Marysville, on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.
Registration costs $25 for adults and $15 for children.
For more information or to register, visit www.runsignup.com/themonsterdash5kyc.