A monster truck jumps a line of cars during the final day of the Malicious Monster Truck Tour on Saturday at Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane.

There is one distinct characteristic shared by many people in the grandstand during a monster truck tour like the one that invaded Marysville over the weekend for the annual two-day event known as the Malicious Monster Truck Tour hosted by Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane. 

Most of the children and some of the parents were equipped with ear muffs similar to the ones that air traffic controllers wear while guiding airplanes at any major airport.

