There is one distinct characteristic shared by many people in the grandstand during a monster truck tour like the one that invaded Marysville over the weekend for the annual two-day event known as the Malicious Monster Truck Tour hosted by Marysville Raceway Park on Simpson Lane.
Most of the children and some of the parents were equipped with ear muffs similar to the ones that air traffic controllers wear while guiding airplanes at any major airport.
Obviously, the ear muffs are to protect against the excessive noise, because once the monster trucks fire up it can shake the grandstand – literally.
“They’re still a little freaked out about it because they are super loud,” said Plumas Lake resident Jeff Arnold, regarding his two children’s experience.
Arnold brought with him his family of four to Marysville Raceway Park for the second time ever. The group took part in a ride on a monster truck with other families as a part of the pregame festivities known as the pit party. It’s a way for the children and other car and truck enthusiasts to get an up-close look at how it feels to ride in a monster truck.
Arnold said during the ride, the truck swayed heavily back-and-forth as the truck navigated through the mud-based track at the raceway, which is used about the half the year for the Marysville Raceway Park sprint-car season.
Sophia Arnold, 9, called the highlight of the ride “when it stops.”
The swaying was a little too much for Sophia Arnold to handle.
Despite his children’s reaction, Jeff Arnold believed his family had fun and he recommended the Malicious Monster Truck Tour for almost anyone checking out Marysville on a weekend.
“It’s something to do with the family,” Arnold said.
Many families packed the grandstand for the final day of the tour, including a few who had never before ventured over to Marysville.
Hasneet Narayan, 33, took his son, Hayaan, 5, a monster truck fan. The father and son had never before been to Marysville Raceway Park, but had seen other monster truck shows in surrounding areas like the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Hasneet Narayan liked the size of the track at the raceway. He also enjoyed the crowd involvement that organizers at both Marysville Raceway Park and Golden 1 Center provide during the show.
In Marysville, the crowd applause helped determine Saturday’s winners in best trick, best freestyle, best new truck and tuff truck winner.
Narayan said the best part of the evening was watching his son have fun.
“It’s all worth it when he has fun,” Narayan said. “That’s the most important thing.”
In addition to the monster truck show, there was a tuff truck extravaganza, as well as an added feature where a giant Megasaurus robot chewed up a sedan for the crowd’s entertainment.
Marysville Raceway Park’s next event includes the Dwarf Car Nationals from Sept. 23-24 where raceway assistant manager Jeszica Gage said there will be at least 100 cars and perhaps as many as 140 over the two days.
Drivers will begin camping out at Marysville Raceway Park on Sept. 22 for practice, Gage said.