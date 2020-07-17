A piece of Yuba-Sutter history was defaced but quickly cleaned up last week.
The Army Major Gen. John C. Fremont monument, located on the north side of Pass Road in the Sutter Buttes, was vandalized with spray paint and a team of Sutter County workers had it cleaned and repainted within a day.
“We will not tolerate anyone destroying any statue or monument in our county,” said Mike Ziegenmeyer, Sutter County supervisor, District 3. “An investigation is proceeding and any identified responsible parties will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This monument has stood for nearly 100 years and is valued and cherished by the community.”
Ziegenmeyer, who posted about the vandalism on his official Facebook page, was grateful to the county crew who polished up the monument and many others commented about it.
Ziegenmeyer said he checked with the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department and as of Thursday, there were no arrests in connection with the investigation.
“Just saw it today and it looks even better than before the graffiti,” Kara Bell, on Facebook.
Another resident said the monument, which has a small area for a few cars to park in the shade, has long served as a place to stop and enjoy the scenery and a meal.
“Thank you for addressing this and getting it fixed. I loved coming to this monument for picnics and to enjoy the Buttes when I was growing up - and still do,” said Julie Shepherd, on Facebook. “I appreciate those that are restoring it and cleaning it up for the next generation. It will be a lot of hard work. It would be nice if those that are responsible for this horribleness come forward and help clean it up.”
Originally erected by the Bi-County Federation of Women’s Clubs of Yuba and Sutter Counties in 1923, the monument memorializes Army Major Gen. John C. Fremont and his expedition, members of which camped in the area from May 30, 1848, to June 8, 1848, while on the march from Klamath Lake to Sonoma.
At the time, Fremont represented the United States government during the Bear Flag Uprising which resulted in the acquisition of California from Mexico, according to Ziegenmeyer.
Save the Buttes Association, Yuba City Women’s Club of Live Oak, Rotary Club of Marysville, Tierra Buena Women’s Club, Sutter Federated Women’s Club and others restored the monument in 1979.