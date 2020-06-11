The California Department of Public Health released new guidance last week allowing additional businesses to reopen with COVID-19 modifications. Several Yuba-Sutter businesses have been preparing to reopen this week, as the new guidance goes into effect today.
One local business set to reopen Field and Stream Tavern in Marysville. Owner Wolfgang Hooper said the tavern has made several changes to ensure the safety of patrons, including expanding the back patio, requiring bartenders to wear masks at all times, having customers use one-time use cups, and having some tables and chairs removed to allow for social distancing.
“We are doing everything we can. It’s a bar, which is a social gathering place, so it will have its challenges, but we will do the best we can to keep everyone safe and still have a good time,” Hooper said.
Hooper said the closure due to COVID-19 has hit all of his employees hard, from the bartenders and bouncers to the bar’s DJs and food workers.
“There are a lot of people who lost a lot of money that they relied on, so it will be good to open back up and get going again,” Hooper said. “I think we will be able to rebound quickly.”
The Happy Viking in Yuba City has been open for the past several weeks, since restaurants were allowed to resume operations. But owner Sandee Drown said the reopening of bars is a great step forward, though the guidance that has been issued is a bit misleading. She said while bars are allowed to reopen, social distancing restrictions will present some difficulties.
“The last thing we want to have is our liquor license revoked, and when a bar cannot maintain social distancing, that can be considered disorderly conduct, so it’s a bit tricky,” Drown said. “So tomorrow, I think people will be expecting restaurants with bars to be back to normal, but that won’t be the case.”
Drown said since reopening the restaurant, the Yuba-Sutter community has gone above and beyond to support the local business. She said several community nonprofits and other organizations have also helped the situation by purchasing hundreds of dollars’ worth of gift cards.
“Just hearing the noise in the restaurant, we didn’t realize how much we missed it, and having all of our employees back full time has just made us feel much better,” Drown said. “We are just really blessed to be back open and doing what we love.”
Wineries
Three wineries in the Sutter Buttes – Sicilia Vineyards, Munger Family Vineyard and Cordi Winery -- are also planning to begin hosting guests again starting this weekend.
“We are going to be open Saturday and Sunday for the public, though we have to do tasting by reservation now,” said Stacy Munger of Munger Family Vineyard. “We will be booking in 75-minute increments, where guests can select nine wines for tasting. Another change is that we cannot pour directly into a used glass, so we decided to pour into portion cups and give guests a glass that they can pour their own if they want to. We have marked up the floors to ensure social distancing and have set up hand sanitation stations. Guests will also be required to wear facial coverings from the car to their table.”
Munger said the business was able to stay busy during the COVID-19 closure by doing curb-side pickup. The biggest impact was to wholesale from restaurants and grocery stores, but the vineyard has made it through the situation fairly unscathed, she said.
“We are looking forward to seeing everyone out here again. I didn’t realize how social we were until we couldn’t have people out,” Munger said. “We really have a good community of people that come out here so it will be nice to see them. Our resident wine dog, Cabby, also misses people too.”
Sicilia Vineyards Owner Dave Smith shared a similar sentiment, saying he’s ready to begin welcoming guests back to his business, which he runs on his family property at the base of the Sutter Buttes.
“We’ve been open for a long time, so we are used to having friends come by and visit. It will be nice to reconnect with our customers and wine club members and give people in the area something to do,” Smith said. “People are looking for something different to do, and we offer something unique and a refuge from some of the daily grind.”
More information about wineries in the Sutter Buttes can be found on Facebook (@SutterButtesWine).
Museum
While museums are allowed to reopen this week, the Sutter County Museum doesn’t plan to reopen just yet, said Jessica Hougen, museum director and curator.
“We have not set an opening date yet. We rely on volunteers to staff our front desk, many of whom are retirees and in the high-risk category,” she said. “So, we are having to make changes to how we staff the museum prior to being able to reopen.”
Some of the changes that will take place once doors do reopen will include reduced hours, facial covering requirements and restrictions on group visits. Hougen said the museum will not be scheduling any program events in the next few months, including exhibit opening receptions, kids’ programs, and the Artisan Community Garden Programs.
“Our county budget is being cut, along with every other county department, and our non-profit has lost significant revenue through the shutdown,” Hougen said. “We also don’t know when we will be able to host any fundraising events to begin to make up the losses. When we do open, please come visit us, shop in our store, and if you can, please consider making a donation. You can mail us a check (made out to Sutter County Museum), pop some cash into our donation box when you come to visit us, or donate online at www.SutterCountyMuseum.org/support#donate.”