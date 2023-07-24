The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District has detected more evidence of West Nile virus in Yuba and Sutter counties, officials reported.
Mosquito samples collected last week near Tierra Buena, Meridian, Live Oak, Pleasant Grove, Hallwood, Sutter, West Yuba City, Marysville, Hillcrest, Linda, Edgewater, West Sutter County and Rio Oso have tested positive for the virus. Because of this, officials believe that West Nile virus should be considered widespread throughout the Yuba-Sutter area.
Hot daytime temperatures have hastened mosquito breeding, and traps show a high number of this West Nile virus vector for this time of year, officials said. Risk for the disease is elevated, and officials encourage residents to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.
The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District’s surveillance system continues to be in full operation, and mosquito control efforts are being instituted or enhanced in areas where detections are made. The district has had no detections of West Nile virus in dead birds, sentinel chicken flocks or humans at this time.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu reminds the public that prevention of mosquito bites is the best way to protect against West Nile virus or other mosquito-borne viruses. Residents are encouraged to wear mosquito repellants, limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, wear long sleeves and pants when mosquitoes are present, keep screens in good repair and drain all standing water around their homes.
Residents are asked to report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or by phone at 877-968-2473. For questions regarding the recent detection of West Nile virus, contact the district’s office at 530-674-5456 ext. 0 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.