The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District has detected more evidence of West Nile virus in Yuba and Sutter counties, officials reported. 

Mosquito samples collected last week near Tierra Buena, Meridian, Live Oak, Pleasant Grove, Hallwood, Sutter, West Yuba City, Marysville, Hillcrest, Linda, Edgewater, West Sutter County and Rio Oso have tested positive for the virus. Because of this, officials believe that West Nile virus should be considered widespread throughout the Yuba-Sutter area. 

