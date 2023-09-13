The Yuba County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the first phase of a West Linda storm drain infrastructure project that will not only help decrease localized street flooding that has occurred over the years, but also is expected to be utilized for other improvements in the area.

Up for approval was the awarding of a contract to Lund Construction Co. for the West Linda Multi-Use Basin Phase I Project with a base bid of $2,436,809.50 and a total bid of $2,468,363.50.

