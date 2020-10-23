The strongest fire weather yet and more power shutoffs could be coming.
A break in the windy weather is expected today before another weather event is forecast to bring the return of gusty winds and extreme fire weather conditions to much of the northern state.
According to the National Weather Service, the weather system moving into the area on Sunday looks to be the strongest fire weather event of the year so far, with extremely poor humidity recovery and powerful wind gusts reaching 40-50 miles per hour in the valley and 40-60 miles per hour in the foothills.
A fire weather watch has been issued by the National Weather Service starting Sunday at 11 a.m. and will continue through Tuesday at 5 p.m. Colusa County and most of Sutter County are included in the watch, as well as a small portion of the northwest corner of Yuba County.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company is monitoring weather conditions in anticipation of another power shutoff event, according PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno.
“The start of the event is more than 48 hours away so event details will likely change as forecast models evolve and we will have more clarity on potential cities and counties impacted in the next 24 hours,” said Moreno on Friday afternoon. “PG&E meteorology will continue to monitor the situation closely for any weather model forecast changes.”
For more information, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.