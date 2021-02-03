The 19th annual Colusa Farm Show Breakfast looked much different than regular attendees were accustomed to – the annual agriculture meeting went virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know that being there without being there is not as easy as that sounds,” said keynote speaker Tyson Redpath, senior vice president of The Russell Group. “I think in many ways producing a virtual presentation like this is even harder, so hats off to all of those folks that helped put this together.”
Although the sights, sounds and smells of the annual breakfast did not fill St. Bernadette’s Hall in Colusa this year, had it been during the annual Farm Show, more than 120 people checked in Wednesday morning for the virtual presentation.
“Although our virtual attendance was lower than it would have been in person, we were still pleased with the turnout, and the fact that it was recorded will allow later viewing for people who weren’t able to watch it live,” said Sarah J DeForest, director of external relations for CSU, Chico College of Agriculture.
DeForest said donations were still coming in from sponsors Wednesday afternoon but she estimates that more than $45,000 was raised – each year funds raised at the breakfast go entirely to agricultural scholarships and leadership programs at California State University, Chico College of Agriculture, California Agricultural Leadership Foundation and Alpha Gamma Rho, which have collectively hosted the event each year since 2003.
Several presentations were given from host organizations including the Alpha Gamma Rho Phi Chapter head Ryan Sutter, Alpha Gamma Rho Beta Kappa Chapter head Joseph McManus, Chico State College of Agriculture Dean John Unruh and California Agricultural leadership program President and CEO Dwight Ferguson.
During the his 2021 Economic outlook presentation, Roland Fumasi, North American regional head of the RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness team, provided an overview of current and projected commodity prices for many local crops including rice, walnuts, almonds and processed tomatoes, in addition to answering questions from both the panel and attendees.
According to Fumasi, while the processed tomato industry has been impacted by the loss of food service sales due to the pandemic, indications look promising for this commodity moving forward.
“Keep in mind that at the end of 2019 we were starting to come out of this overhang, this glut in the industry, so things were already starting to look up in late 2019 and obviously look even better had COVID not hit us,” said Fumasi.
Fumasi said that although the U.S. Department of Agriculture has said season average farm pricing projections for California rice are expected to be a few dollars lower than they were last year, he is optimistic that those projections will be the low bar this year.
“The thing with rice is, yes, demand globally, and domestically, has continued to be okay but the supply side estimates continue to be raised every month,” said Fumasi.
It has been a painful 12 months for the almond and walnut markets, according to Fumasi, but he anticipates almond prices will rise slightly this year assuming that average yields are met. Walnut prices, he said, are projected to rise as well, but only by about a dime.
“Given where prices have been, that is an important dime,” said Fumasi.
Keynote speaker Tyson Redpath, senior vice president of The Russell Group, spoke about the recent changes to the agriculture committees, with new Senate and House representatives taking office and how the changes might affect the agricultural industry.