Monopoly/Board games.

Aunt June's (casserole, mince-meat pie, beet salad, etc.)

Non-stop TV football and uproar over it.

The day-after shopping craziness.

Trying to stay awake after ingesting a ton of food.

Uncle (Ted's, Arlen's, Carl's ...) crazy stories. (Did he really say that at the table?)

Starting the turkey too late (is that a little too pink?)

That "cranberry sauce that "sploots" out of the and in the shape of the can.

Vote

View Results