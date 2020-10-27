Election officials in the Yuba-Sutter area say there could be a record turnout in this year’s presidential election as the number of vote-by-mail ballots received up to this point has never been higher.
“Everything has been going really well so far,” said Yuba County Clerk-Recorder Terry Hansen. “People are voting enthusiastically and getting their ballots back early. Everyone has been doing a good job on signing their envelopes and their signature matches. I’m just very impressed on how the response has been.”
More than 13,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been submitted in Yuba County as of Tuesday, more than election officials have ever received at this point in an election year. Hansen said she anticipates voter participation to better the presidential election in 2012, which was the largest turnout the county had seen up to this point.
“I think it’s a combination of things. For a lot of people, this is the first time they’ve received a vote-by-mail ballot and now see how easy it is to cast their vote. We have two drop boxes here at the Government Center that have been very active, one of which you don’t even have to get out of the car,” Hansen said. “Also, I just think there’s been a huge amount of interest in this year’s election.”
As of Tuesday, Sutter County had received 19,187 returned ballots, or about 37 percent of the number of ballots issued to registered voters. Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston said it’s the most her office has received at this point in the election cycle – the next highest return during a previous presidential election was around 12,000 ballots.
“We have started processing the ballots by scanning them into the system, we’ve done about 15,000 so far. However, the tally function is separate, so once polls close on Election Day at 8 p.m., we will start the tally process,” Johnston said.
Hansen said her team has also started inspecting ballots before they begin counting this weekend. Ballots that are received by Friday will be included in election night results, she said.
In order for mail-in ballots to be counted, they must be mailed and postmarked by Election Day at 8 p.m. Election offices have up to 17 days after Election Day to continue collecting and counting mail-in ballots.
“People have been very concerned about their signature on their ballots, so a lot of folks have come by to make sure their signature on file was up to date,” Johnston said. “When they do, we print out their signature on file and show them to compare with their ballot.”
Sutter County plans to open up its Voting Service Centers starting on Saturday, and the five locations (Live Oak Community Building, East Nicolaus High School, Sutter Union High School, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds and Sutter County Elections Office) will be open every day leading up to the election from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day, the facilities will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“At each of the Vote Centers, we will have a drop box tent where people can drop off their ballots and get an ‘I Voted’ sticker,” Johnston said. “We encourage residents that want to vote in person to bring their vote-by-mail ballots with them to turn them in, and if they are in need of a new ballot, they can request one.”
Residents interested in voting who have yet to register can also show up at the polls on Election Day and cast a provisional ballot, which will be made official once officials verify the individual’s registration status and that they have yet to vote.
Yuba County will have all of its normal polling locations open on Election Day, aside from the Camptonville site. Hansen said she has a few concerns about how things will go at the sites, considering COVID-19 restrictions, however, if voters abide by guidelines, she expects operations to run smoothly.
Hansen encouraged voters who want to vote at any of the polling sites to bring their vote-by-mail ballots with them to surrender to a poll worker.
Those that forget it or don’t bring it might have to cast a provisional ballot if poll workers at the county’s call center cannot determine the status of their vote-by-mail ballot.
“Voters have done a very good job so far,” Hansen said. “I’m just so impressed with the turnout so far. Keep it coming.”