Law enforcement agencies in the Yuba-Sutter area said Wednesday that a late April weekend filled with several incidents of street racing and sideshows that took place in both counties resulted in 61 citations, six vehicles referred to the California State Referee for exhaust and/or emission violations, three towed vehicles, and two driving-under-the-influence arrests.

Officials said on April 29, agencies throughout the area “collaborated” in an effort to stop the street racing and sideshows that were planned in Yuba and Sutter counties.

Tags

Recommended for you