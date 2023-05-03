Law enforcement agencies in the Yuba-Sutter area said Wednesday that a late April weekend filled with several incidents of street racing and sideshows that took place in both counties resulted in 61 citations, six vehicles referred to the California State Referee for exhaust and/or emission violations, three towed vehicles, and two driving-under-the-influence arrests.
Officials said on April 29, agencies throughout the area “collaborated” in an effort to stop the street racing and sideshows that were planned in Yuba and Sutter counties.
“Members from the Yuba City Police Department, Sutter County Sheriff’s Department, Marysville Police Department, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol patrolled both counties and made a large number of traffic enforcement stops,” officials said. “The law enforcement leaders in the Yuba/Sutter area will remain committed to continue to work together to keep the communities safe and encourage anyone to call their local law enforcement agency when they witness street racing or sideshows.”
On Tuesday, Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs detailed much of what happened during the weekend and following days. Sachs said many of the participants of the sideshows traveled from Sacramento, went to Woodland and then ended up in parts of Yuba City and Marysville.
In Yuba City, Sachs said the sideshow “took over” an intersection.
“There was a vehicle pursuit that ended up out of that. … Spectators destroyed a Yuba City police car that arrived on scene,” Sachs said. “Another one of the individuals that we were looking for, as they were spinning in the intersection they had an AR-15 hanging out the window.”
Sachs said one of the subjects was caught by the Marysville Police Department this past weekend. The police chief also detailed a “truck meet” that was being planned.
“The flyers went out on Instagram for a truck meet. They called it a family friendly event. Somehow they all decided to come from Chico, Visalia, Sanoma, Santa Rosa and Sacramento just to have a truck meet in Yuba City,” Sachs said. “… All the law enforcement leaders in the bi-county region, we all got together, put a lot of resources towards it. We had drone teams, a CHP airplane, along with 23 or 24 doubled-up patrol units. … We descended on them. They showed up at Kmart in Yuba City, that was already blocked off. If you saw Habitat for Humanity (ReStore) Saturday evening, it was blocked off with city barricades so we could deter that.”
As a result of blocking off the parking areas in both cities, Sachs said attendees of the truck meet were “funneled” to Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville.
“We went into Riverfront Park, closed the boat dock gates. We locked the fishermen in there, put notes on their windows and said, ‘When you’re done fishing, call us and we’ll let you out,’” Sachs said. “So that was successful because they got to those gates and they were met by a lot of Marysville and Yuba County (officers).”
With no other place to go, Sachs said the group then attempted to go under the E Street trestle.
“There’s a nice video on their Instagram page of me and all of our officers issuing several citations for vehicle code violations – we were doing vehicle inspections for modified equipment on their trucks,” Sachs said.
After dealing with law enforcement around the E Street trestle, Sachs said the group then moved to the Chinatown area of Marysville.
“We descended on them there. They got the point, they decided to leave,” Sachs said. “Then there was some very choice posters put on their Instagram page that pretty much says, ‘Hey, go home, enough's enough. Sorry about all this, the cops are handing out citations like candy.’ We ended up citing 13 of them here just in the city alone.”
Sachs said that through the actions of the department, it was communicated that “we won’t tolerate that type of behavior in the city of Marysville.”
“The safety of our community and our citizens is of the utmost importance to us,” Sachs said. “So, they got that hint and decided to all caravan back south. It was pretty successful. … Hopefully it slows them down a little bit, puts the word out there. It’s definitely all over Instagram. We’re Instagram famous.”