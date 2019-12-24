Around 1973, the late Virginia Staker of Wheatland was gifted with ornament kits to keep her mind off losing her husband and mother. The rest is history, according to her daughter, Joyce Brown.
“My mom started collecting sequins, beads, ribbon and netting and started creating,” Brown said. “We lost count at some point along the way – our mom used 50,397 pins, 240,000 beads and countless yards of ribbon and lace to create these special jewels.”
Brown said Staker had a flair for the hobby, and each ornament became better than the last. She said it was a way for her mother to express her artistic talent. She said Staker would put the ornaments on her 8 foot artificial Christmas tree, which grew bigger each year with every new piece of décor added. Brown said her mother’s tradition of making intricate tree ornaments lasted from 1973 until she died in 2003.
“She continued for 30 years because her family always had special requests and encouraged her to continue,” Brown said. “She was a perfectionist and it shows in every ornament. Each ornament took several weeks to make, but it was worth the wait.”
Brown said her favorite ornament is a white dove on a sapphire blue background. She said it’s stunning and grabs your attention as you walk by.
This year, the tree and ornaments were passed down to Staker’s granddaughter, Rebecca McIntosh.
McIntosh, a Yuba-Sutter native, said she has memories of sitting on the floor in front of her late grandmother’s chair and watching her sort through beads, sequins and ribbon to make ornaments.
“This year I told my grandma that if Aunt Joyce ever decided to give any of Gigi’s (Staker’s) ornaments away that I had first dibs,” McIntosh said. “Then Aunt Joyce told her I could have the whole tree as long as all the ornaments stay together.”
McIntosh is exited to have the opportunity put the tree up every year.
“I think that every ornament on the tree is a special memory of Gigi so you can’t walk by without thinking of her, which makes my heart happy,” McIntosh said.
Brown is happy her mom’s memory will be kept alive at Christmas.
“Becca did a great job this year. The tree is beautiful,” Brown said. “The tree has always been a way of staying connected to my mother and it is quite nice to know that a third generation finds it as special as the first and second generations did.”