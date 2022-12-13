FixITSpot1.jpg

Ajay Punian steps inside his beloved “Betsy,” a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle, outside The Fix IT Spot in Yuba CIty, a new mechanic shop that offers free and affordable car repairs.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Ajay Punian has found his niche in the automotive industry by providing both free and low-cost options to all his clients. The Fix IT Spot, his new shop, is located at 386 Garden Hwy. in Yuba City and advertises $45 brake jobs per tire, free estimates, diagnostics, and services not to exceed $150. 

“If I can do something in less than 10 minutes, it’s free,” said Punian. “Quick fixes like that I don’t even charge for.” 

Tags

Recommended for you