Ajay Punian has found his niche in the automotive industry by providing both free and low-cost options to all his clients. The Fix IT Spot, his new shop, is located at 386 Garden Hwy. in Yuba City and advertises $45 brake jobs per tire, free estimates, diagnostics, and services not to exceed $150.
“If I can do something in less than 10 minutes, it’s free,” said Punian. “Quick fixes like that I don’t even charge for.”
Since posting about these discounted services on Facebook, Punian said his cell phone has barely stopped ringing and customers have continued flocking to the shop.
“I’m getting so many calls, like 60 to a 100 calls a day and I’ve fixed 28 cars in the last two weeks,” said Punian.
Those who have dealt with the financial sting of automotive repairs first hand may easily recognize the significance of what Punian is offering. A majority of his recent customers have been those living in their vehicles, or single moms trying to make do with broken heaters and window issues.
“It’s freezing outside at night and it’s too cold for them to be driving around without heat,” said Punian. “And a lot of them have kids in the back, so it gives me joy to make sure they stay warm.”
Other groups and those in the low-income bracket have benefited from Punian’s generosity with older vehicles coming in for tune-ups and repairs that the owners would otherwise be unable to afford.
Punian started his mechanic training at an early age while working on tractors at his grandparents’ farm. His grandparents, Amar Singh and Channan Kaur, were a huge inspiration to him growing up and he still displays a mural of them in his shop, cut from the original sheet metal of the barn he had it painted on in the spring of 2021.
Punian also credits Roger Anderson, the founder of “Buddy’s House,” a local clean and sober living program, for helping him get the business started.
“He pays a portion of the rent here as long as I keep the community in the forefront,” explained Punian. “And i’m trying to get welfare or low-income programs to sponsor me too because a lot of people have been asking me if I take welfare checks.”
Landing a partnership within this type of community sector could help Punian implement a more in-depth auto repair program for those in need, which is his ultimate goal. He sees this as an essential service that helps keep people employed and gives them the ability to attend to their families’ day-to-day lives.
“This is how people better their lives,” said Punian. “You have low-income housing, you have food stamps and stuff like that, but there’s not a lot of options out there for low-income car repair. I’m hoping that one of these will be in every city and that the county would sponsor us just to do low income.”
Right now, his services remain relatively minor, but they seem to have made some substantial impacts for his customers. Each client that drove up was ecstatic to receive Punian’s help and left with a giant smile on their face.
The Fix IT Shop is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with Sunday available by appointment. For more information, contact Punian at 530-492-2956.