A victim allegedly procured for prostitution was one of the witnesses called as part of the jury trial of a man accused of running a human trafficking, pimping, and prostitution operation in 2016.
In Sutter County Superior Court on Tuesday, the trial of Archie Thompson, 29, charged with 17 felonies, including kidnapping, human trafficking for sex, procuring another person for prostitution, pimping, and threatening to commit a crime resulting in great bodily injury, began its fourth day.
The victim testified about being talked into being a prostitute in November 2016. She said she was friends with another woman who was also procured for prostitution. The victim testified to being in contact with Madison Gonzalez, a co-defendant in the case who pleaded no contest to a charge of human trafficking for sex on Jan. 20, 2017.
Gonzalez asked her if she wanted to make money and they talked about the victim becoming a prostitute at a house in Yuba City. The victim said she did not discuss anything directly with Thompson about becoming a prostitute.
The victim described first engaging in prostitution in the Antioch area in November 2016. She said Gonzalez took nude photos of her and another victim which were posted on "Backpage.com" for prospective clients to view.
She described how the women working as prostitutes would be in one room and when one received a message from a client, the other two would leave the room. The money collected for sex was kept in one drawer in the room, according to the victim.
A short time later, the victim took a plane to Arizona to engage in more acts of prostitution. She said Thompson bought her plane ticket and drove her to the airport. She went to Arizona with another victim and Gonzalez.
The victim said she spent about a week in Arizona, engaging in prostitution before contacting her mother and an ex-boyfriend.
"I didn't like the situation I put myself in," the victim said.
She testified to being intimidated by Thompson and because she did not know him that well.
"You don't know what people are capable of," the victim said.
The victim said she found tear drop tattoos that Thompson had as concerning.
"I believed it stood for something bad like killing," she said.
After first reaching out to her mother and ex-boyfriend, her cell phone disappeared. She said she called her mother on a phone from another hotel room and then from a stranger's cell phone and asked if she could come pick her up. Her mother contacted local law enforcement who transported her to another hotel where she waited for her stepfather and brother to come pick her up. She testified to not informing local law enforcement about what had gone on at the hotel.
"I just didn't know if something was going to happen to me," the victim said.
Antioch Police dispatcher Anita Soares also took the stand Tuesday and described taking a 911 call from a victim on Dec. 3, 2016, who called saying she had been kidnapped and sex trafficked. Antioch Police Officers Adam Duffy and Quamaine Murphy testified to responding to the call Soares described at an Antioch hotel. Duffy said he transported a suspect, Malcolm Lartigue from the hotel to the police station and Murphy described searching a room in the hotel that was involved in the call dispatch received.
Lartigue was released in August of 2017 because a judge found no probable cause to hold him on a human trafficking charge, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
Testimony on Tuesday afternoon ended with Gonzalez taking the stand. She said she engaged in prostitution to benefit Thompson in other cities other than in Northern California. In October 2016 she described engaging in prostitution in the Los Angeles area. She went to Southern California with another victim and Thompson.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride displayed to the jury a Backpage.com advertisement that included photos of Gonzalez. She said Thompson told her he created the ads.
"He always created them," Gonzalez said.
The trial will resume today at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court with the prosecutors expected to present more witnesses.
Thompson is being held in Sutter County Jail on $1,025,000 bail.