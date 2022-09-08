The Yuba City Police Department released an update Wednesday for the streets that will be closed Saturday for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Closures in Yuba City will start at 8 a.m. and last through noon with about 300 people expected to participate. According to the department, the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California received permission to close the following streets for Saturday’s walk:
– Start at Gauche Aquatic Park
– South on Wilbur Avenue to C Street
– West on C Street to Plumas Boulevard
– South on Plumas Boulevard to Franklin Avenue
– West on Franklin Avenue to Percy Avenue
– North on Percy Avenue to B Street
– East on B Street to Wilbur Avenue
– South on Wilbur Avenue, concluding at Gauche Aquatic Park
– Start at Gauche Aquatic Park
– South on Wilbur Avenue to C Street
– East on C Street to Plumas Street
– South on Plumas Street to Franklin Avenue
– West on Franklin Avenue to Brown Avenue
– North on Brown Avenue to B Street
– East on B Street to Clark Avenue
– North on Clark Avenue to Bridge Street
– East on Bridge Street to Shasta Street
– South on Shasta Street to C Street
– Concluding at Gauche Aquatic Park
Contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4660 for any questions.