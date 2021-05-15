For the first time in over a year, the Morehead Family Community Pool opened up for an anticipated full season of summer splashing and fun times under the sun.
It was the grand reopening of Sutter’s community pool, which serves anyone during the summer months.
Morehead Family Community Pool Manager Maddie Anderson said that the pool will be open on the weekends from May until June 13 and then everyday after that through Aug. 15.
Anderson said a daily pass costs $4 following Saturday’s reopening.
“It’s a pretty good start to opening back up to normal,” Anderson said.
Last year the pool was divided into four separate sections open for reservations only for families to swim together. It was the community pool’s way of social distancing the public while in the water, Anderson said.
The sections were removed on Saturday, Anderson said, due to the country falling into a less restrictive tier amid a drop in COVID-19 cases in the area.
However, Anderson said masks are still available to anyone who needs one.
The snack bar is also open to the general public, she said.
A family season pool pass for four people can be purchased for $200 – those who sign up for the season pass will receive free meals for four.
The Morehead Family Community Pool is located at 7740 Butte House Road, Sutter.
For more information visit https://www.sutteryouth.org.