Several residents in Yuba City awoke to smoke and flames Tuesday morning as a fire near the Cook N’ Pot restaurant consumed an “abandoned residence” that the city’s fire chief said had been used by some of the area’s homeless.
Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jesse Alexander said that at about 7:32 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a reported residential fire in the southern part of the city – at the intersection of Bell Avenue and Garden Highway.
“Truck 3 while en route notified responding crews that there was a large smoke column visible,” Alexander said in an email to the Appeal. “Truck 3 was the first unit to arrive at the scene and reported a working fire in an abandoned residence.”
Alexander said the fire started in the residence. However, outside of the home a “large propane tank” began “venting” and extended to nearby vegetation as well as an outbuilding that ended up being “well involved,” he said.
“Crews were directed to check for extension in an immediately adjacent commercial structure,” Alexander said. “Due to the proximity of the outbuilding to the commercial structure, there was a high probability that fire extended inside the attic and the building itself. However, because of the quick actions of the Truck 3 crew and line placement for fire attack, there was no extension into the commercial building.”
Alexander said the propane tank later exploded and that the explosion could be heard at the Yuba City Fire Department administration building. During the high point of the incident, a “Safety Alert” was activated for crews at the scene due to down and active power lines that were in the area of the firefighting operations, he said.
Alexander said the abandoned residence where the fire took place has been a known issue.
“This site has been a recent problem due to the homeless residing in the structure,” Alexander said. “We have responded to multiple smaller fires as well as medical aids at this location.”
Alexander confirmed that there were no reported injuries to civilians, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries and two other firefighters are “doing an exposure report for some human waste from a urinal bag that exploded onto them and their gear.”
Alexander said the cause of the structure fire is currently under investigation.
Those who also helped at the scene included the Yuba City Police Department, Code Enforcement, the Building Department, Yuba City Fire Operations and Prevention, PG&E, and an “Auto Aid Engine” from Sutter County.