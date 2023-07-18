Yuba City fire

A fire on Tuesday morning in Yuba City caused a large propane tank to explode, according to the city’s fire chief.

 

Several residents in Yuba City awoke to smoke and flames Tuesday morning as a fire near the Cook N’ Pot restaurant consumed an “abandoned residence” that the city’s fire chief said had been used by some of the area’s homeless.

Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jesse Alexander said that at about 7:32 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a reported residential fire in the southern part of the city – at the intersection of Bell Avenue and Garden Highway.

