After an announcement made last week about the first identified West Nile virus case for 2022 in Yuba-Sutter, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said it plans to spray areas around the community in an effort to reduce the risk of the virus.
On Friday, the district said a mosquito sample recently collected in the Tierra Buena area tested positive for West Nile virus.
“We have had no detections of WNV (West Nile virus) in dead birds, sentinel chicken flocks or humans,” the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District said last week. “Hot daytime temperatures have hastened mosquito production, with traps showing slightly higher than historically normal abundance of this WNV vector for this time of year. The District’s surveillance system continues to be in full operation and extra mosquito control efforts are being instituted in areas where detections are made.”
In response, the district on Tuesday announced that “ultra low volume spraying” will take place starting this Thursday in areas that include Wheatland, Plumas Lake, Olivehurst, Linda, East Marysville, south and west Yuba City, Live Oak, Sutter, and Tierra Buena. The Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District said spraying typically occurs on Thursday mornings.
“All pesticide applications are predicated on mosquito abundance, disease activity and favorable weather conditions,” the district said in a statement.
The spraying will be done every week with “pickup mounted foggers” and will start as early as 3:30 a.m. and continue for as long as two-and-a-half hours.
The district said agricultural areas are being treated weekly for adult mosquitoes with ground fogging on Tuesday evenings. Spraying for these areas will be performed weekly for two to three hours starting at sunset and is dependent on weather conditions.
“Agricultural areas west of Yuba City, east of Olivehurst/Plumas Lake and north of Marysville are being treated after sunset by aircraft as necessary,” the district said. “Aircraft applications will be made with a yellow and blue striped Air Tractor, a white Cessna 232 Skymaster or a white, with red stripe Ag Wagon flying at approximately 300 feet in elevation. The spray program will be discontinued in the fall when there is a significant drop in the mosquito population and disease activity.”
Insecticides to be used by the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District include a combination of Pyrethrins, Pyrethroids and Naled.
“These materials are registered by the Environmental Protection Agency and applied according to label directions by the district’s trained and certified technicians and contractors,” the district said. “Although these materials pose a low risk to human health, some people may prefer to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors, keeping their windows closed and turning off their window-mounted air conditioners, evaporative coolers and whole house fans when spraying is taking place in the immediate area.”
For more information about spray operations, contact the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District office at 530-674-5456 ext. 0 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday or visit www.sutter-yubamvcd.org. Residents also can sign-up for email spray notifications by visiting the district’s website.
To help prevent the spread of West Nile virus, residents are asked to report dead birds to the California Department of Public Health website at www.westnile.ca.gov or by phone at 877-968-2473.