SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento and surrounding communities woke to a red sun and smoky skies Friday as the Mosquito fire in the foothills east of the city continued to rage out of control, sending clouds of smoke that were visible from space billowing over the landscape.

Fire officials said the blaze, which began Tuesday evening near the community of Foresthill in Placer County, had consumed 23,000 acres with no containment.

