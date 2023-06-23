In an effort to reduce the risk of West Nile virus, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District will be conducting a low-volume mosquito spray throughout the Yuba-Sutter area starting on June 29.

Spraying will take place on Thursday mornings in Wheatland, Plumas Lake, Olivehurst, Linda, east Marysville, Yuba City, Live Oak, Sutter and Tierra Buena, and will be performed with pickup mounted foggers every week starting as early as 3:30 a.m. and continuing up to 6:30 a.m.

