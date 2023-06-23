In an effort to reduce the risk of West Nile virus, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District will be conducting a low-volume mosquito spray throughout the Yuba-Sutter area starting on June 29.
Spraying will take place on Thursday mornings in Wheatland, Plumas Lake, Olivehurst, Linda, east Marysville, Yuba City, Live Oak, Sutter and Tierra Buena, and will be performed with pickup mounted foggers every week starting as early as 3:30 a.m. and continuing up to 6:30 a.m.
Officials said that all spray applications will depend on mosquito abundance, disease activity and favorable weather conditions. Additional spray areas and frequency may be added if disease detections become elevated.
This season, the Mosquito and Vector Control District will use permethrin, which is registered
by the Environmental Protection Agency and applied under the supervision of the district’s trained and certified technicians. Officials said this material poses a low risk to human health, but residents can avoid contact by staying indoors, keeping their windows closed and turning off their window-mounted air conditioners, evaporative coolers and whole house fans when spraying is taking place in the immediate area.
The spray program will be discontinued in the fall, when the district observes a significant drop in the mosquito population and disease activity.
For more information, call the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District at 674-5456 ext. 0 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit its website at www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.