The Sutter County Public Health Branch and the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District (SYMVCD) announced the presence of an invasive species of mosquito in the Yuba City area called Aedes aegypti.
The Aedes aegypti, also known as the yellow fever mosquito, was found in Yuba City on Wednesday, according to a news release. The mosquito has the potential to carry viruses such as dengue, chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever.
The release said SYMVCD is still evaluating the extent of the infestation.
These mosquitoes are about a quarter of an inch big, dark colored with white markings and bite aggressively during the day, the release said.
“Our goal is to control and eliminate this mosquito population,” said Stephen Abshier, SYMVCD manager. “We are doing everything we can to help ensure this mosquito does not become established in our communities.”
SYMVCD plans to deploy traps for adult mosquitoes and mosquito eggs around the location where the Aedes aegypti was found, according to the release.
To help prevent the spread of this mosquito, the following recommendations are advised:
– Apply repellents containing EPA-registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to exposed skin and/or clothing as directed on the product label.
– Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes outdoors where mosquitoes are most active.
– Inspect a yard for standing water sources and drain water that may have collected under potted plants, in bird baths, discarded tires, and any other items that could collect water.
– Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.
– Check and clean any new containers that are brought home and may contain water. Mosquito eggs can remain viable under dry conditions for months.
Residents experiencing mosquito bites during the day should report them to SYMVCD at 530-674-5456.