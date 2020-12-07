After some grade levels in the area had returned to some in-person learning, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu called on schools of all grade levels to revert to distance learning beginning Monday.
Luu issued a public health advisory on Friday that also included limiting activities outside of the household, no in-person dining at restaurants, and suspending all in-person governmental functions.
The Wheatland School District Board voted to have preschool to fifth grade students remain in an a.m./p.m. hybrid model, which takes place on site Tuesday-Friday with Monday remaining a distance learning/intervention day, according to Superintendent Craig Guensler.
He said sixth- through eighth-grade students were reverted to distance learning when the first recommendation to pause phasing-in came from Luu before Thanksgiving.
“This recommendation was a surprise given the state’s ongoing recommendation that if you were already in school you could remain in school,” Guensler said in an email. “Dr. Luu has a difficult job and is trying to do what she thinks is best, but we do not agree with putting all students back to distance learning.
“Educationally, socially, emotionally and mentally this is not a healthy model to have to go back to, especially for the elementary-age students.”
Guensler said while the district has had a few staff members and few students test positive or were considered a close contact it has not had to close any classrooms. He said no staff or students have been exposed while at school or passed the virus to others at school.
“Our hybrid model has all students six feet apart and we have invested significantly in many other safety items in order to make sure our students and staff are as safe as possible,” Guensler said.
Yuba City Unified School District
Superintendent Doreen Osumi said while in-person learning is best for students, because of the surge in positive cases in Yuba-Sutter, the district reverted all grades to distance learning.
“Our community must work together to slow the spread and re-flatten the curve so that we can bring all students back on campuses and into our classrooms,” Osumi said in an email.
She said the district has been dealing with positive COVID-19 cases of staff and students as well as staff and students who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
“In a number of cases, classes had already reverted to distance learning,” Osumi said. “We have a live dashboard of COVID positivity in our district, as well as COVID resources and links, on our website at ycusd.org.”
Prior to Luu’s advisory, students in preschool through fifth grade were being served through a blended model with some students attending in-person and others electing to stay on distance learning. Families were notified early on Friday that all classes would be going back to distance learning.
“Our staff was able to make the shift back to distance learning without the need to make adjustments,” Osumi said.
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Superintendent Gary Cena said all grade levels moved back to distance learning on Monday and have small pockets of students in specialized populations receiving in-person services on a case-by-case basis.
“Our reaction to Dr. Luu’s advisory is that it is unfortunate in-person learning has to pause, but we understand the high level of risk our community is in regarding the dire transmission and hospitalization rates, and we want to do the responsible thing to help slow the spread and ensure everyone’s safety,” Cena said in an email.
Prior to the advisory, preschoolers through first graders were being instructed in-person, according to Cena.
“We have had a couple situations where a cohort of students, and their teacher, reverted to full distance learning for 14 days, because the teacher tested positive for COVID-19,” Cena said.
Cena said the district’s programs for distance, blended and traditional learning are flexible and designed to seamlessly transition between all three.
“Teachers teach the same students they have been teaching, and bonding with, over the past 17 weeks, so students and teachers can maintain relationships amid all of the uncertainties and changes associated with the COVID-19 experience,” Cena said. “So, adjusting back to full time distance learning requires adjustment in instructional planning for teachers, which they are exercising during their Monday preparation for the week.”
Wheatland Union High School District
In a letter to parents on Friday, Superintendent Nicole Newman said the district shifted back to distance learning on Nov. 30. Distance learning will continue until at least February with a tentative return to the classroom on Feb. 8.
“We believe that the case counts in California and Yuba County will get worse before they get better,” Newman said in the letter. “We owe it to our students, parents, and community to put a plan out for the next few months so families can make decisions as to their students’ education during this difficult time.”
Parents are being asked to complete a survey about their preferences going forward. Newman said parents will have the option to commit to staying on distance learning or switching to independent study for the second semester.
Independent study is student-driven and students are assigned to a teacher to check in with daily via video conference, according to the letter.
Newman said she will be recommending to the board on Dec. 14 that winter break be extended through Jan. 8 and eliminating the February break.
Sutter Union High School District
All district grade level cohorts are distance learning, according to Superintendent Ryan Robison. The district opened to in-person instruction on Nov. 2 and on Nov. 16, Sutter Union High School shifted back to distance learning.
“I was disappointed for students who will not be allowed to benefit from in-person instruction and will not have the opportunity to strengthen their social-emotional connections within their school communities during one of the most crucial times of the school year,” Robison said in an email.
He said the original plan was to have students do distance learning for two weeks and return to the classroom for two weeks after Thanksgiving to prepare for finals. Finals will now take place Dec. 14-18 online.
Live Oak Unified School District
Superintendent Mat Gulbrandsen said the decision for the district to go back to distance learning happened prior to Luu’s advisory. Before that, transitional kindergarten through second grade was brought back for in-person instruction.
He said the situation will be reassessed after the district comes back from its three-week winter break. A few cohorts in the district had to be shut down while in-person instruction resumed because of a positive test from an individual in a classroom.
Even while doing in-person instruction, about 50 percent of students in those grade levels chose to continue distance learning. Because of that, the district was able to easily shift back to distance learning for all students.