A tearful Olivehurst mother pleaded no contest Friday in Yuba County Superior Court to murder and willful harm or injury to her 1-year-old son.
As a part of Eleana Carbajal’s plea agreement, a 12-year prison sentence was suspended if she successfully completes five years probation.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said part of the probation agreement is that Carbajal will not have any unsupervised contact with any child under 12 years old; will not have any association with drugs; and will participate in therapy during the length of the probation.
Sorbello said if Carbajal completes her probation successfully she will not serve any prison time. However, any violation will result in serving at least 85 percent of the 12-year sentence. Carbajal will be formally sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.
She remains in custody with no bail set in the meantime.
At 6:24 a.m. on Dec. 24 of last year, Carbajal arrived at Adventist Health/Rideout with her young son, Marcelino, who was unresponsive. An emergency room physician said that Marcelino was dead upon arrival, and doctors estimated he had been dead since approximately 2 a.m., according to court documents.
Carbajal reportedly told investigators that she left Marcelino in the bathtub for about five minutes unaccompanied. When she returned, he was face down with a 2–inch wad of toilet paper lodged in his throat. She told authorities that she aggressively struggled to remove the toilet paper, even saying she believed that she caused severe injury and possibly broke his jaw. She also stated that she had performed CPR on the boy for nearly four hours before seeking help, though she never attempted to call 911. She eventually drove the boy to the hospital herself, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
The doctor noted at the time that there was no evidence that the toilet paper was in Marcelino’s mouth nor were his injuries consistent with how Carbajal described her struggles to remove the item, according to court documents.
Marcelino’s autopsy showed the cause of death as probable hypoxia (oxygen deficiency) due to acute aspiration pneumonia. The doctor stated the hypoxia was developed by the boy lingering in the water or choking on the toilet paper for approximately 30–60 minutes, resulting in a slow death, according to court documents.
The doctor also found injuries consistent with neglect and child endangerment, specifically the boy’s malnourishment. A toxicology report showed that Marcelino had tested positive for methamphetamine, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.