A hearing about whether to dismiss the murder charge filed against a Yuba City woman for her part in the death of a Yuba City boy last year will take place in Sutter County Superior Court today (Friday).
On Oct. 7, 2019, Constance Addison, 36, allegedly hit 13-year-old Alec Flores with her car while she was driving drunk and had her kids in the car. Flores was walking to school and was killed as a result. Addison allegedly fled the scene and was arrested at her residence later that day. She posted $100,000 bail on Oct. 8 and has been out of custody ever since.
Addison was charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in injury or death, and misdemeanor child endangerment. The jury trial in the case is scheduled to begin on Jan. 5, 2021. Addison’s attorney Roberto Marquez filed the motion to dismiss on Sept. 14 and the hearing will begin at 9 a.m.