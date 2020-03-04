A suspect driving a motorcycle who engaged in a pursuit with Colusa County Sheriff’s deputies fled on foot and had not yet been apprehended as of Weds. afternoon, according to Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell.
At 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, a Colusa County deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle and two men traveling at a high rate of speed in the Arbuckle area. The driver failed to yield and the pursuit began north of Arbuckle on old Highway 99. The driver headed south through town at a high rate of speed, according to Bradwell. The pursuit ended at an almond orchard off of Wagner Road.
“The driver fled on foot southwest through different orchards,” Bradwell said.
The passenger of the motorcycle stayed on the scene and was released after it was determined he was not the driver of the motorcycle. Colusa County deputies along with ground and air units from Williams California Highway Patrol formed a perimeter in an attempt to apprehend the driver.
“Attempts to locate the driver were unsuccessful,” Bradwell said.
No one was injured during the pursuit and the investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to Bradwell.