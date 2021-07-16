A Linda man riding a motorcycle died in a collision with an unknown vehicle on Highway 70 on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Brian Crawford, 59, was killed in the collision, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams.
At around 10 p.m., the driver of an unknown vehicle drove south on Highway 70, north of Feather River Boulevard, in the No. 1 lane. Crawford was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the same direction in the lane to the right of the vehicle. For unknown reasons, the driver of the vehicle merged into the right lane, colliding with the motorcycle. The collision caused Crawford to lose control and collide into the metal guardrail.
Crawford suffered fatal injuries in the collision, according to the CHP.
The driver of the unknown vehicle continued driving in the southbound lane and was not located. CHP determined the cause of the collision based on a witness statement and physical evidence.
Anyone with information about the collision is encouraged to contact Yuba-Sutter CHP at 674-5141.