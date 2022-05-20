An unidentified man was killed late Friday morning after his motorcycle collided into another vehicle in Yuba County.
According to the Yuba-Sutter Area California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old man driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle was traveling southbound on Mathews Lane, a two-lane county-maintained roadway, and was approaching Woodruff Lane. Another driver, 50-year-old Garitt Cox of Grass Valley, was driving his 2004 Dodge pickup truck northbound on Mathews Lane from Woodruff Lane.
The CHP said as both drivers approached each other, the motorcyclist went into the northbound lane and collided with the left front corner of Cox’s pickup. The rider was ejected from his vehicle and landed in the northbound lane and the motorcycle eventually fell on its side and came to a rest in the northbound lane.
Cox was able to maintain control of his vehicle and stopped in the northbound lane, the CHP said. Even though witnesses and other motorists stopped to assist with life-saving measures, the motorcyclist died due to “extensive injuries” caused by the collision, the CHP said. He was pronounced dead at 10:25 a.m.
The CHP is investigating the collision and said alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor. The weather was clear and dry at the time of the incident with “strong gusty winds blowing eastward across the roadway,” the CHP said.