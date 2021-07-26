A motorist died Sunday afternoon when their vehicle crashed into an orchard along Township Road in Sutter County.
Around 1:15 p.m., the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter was called to the area of Township Road south of Bogue Road for a vehicle collision.
The driver of the vehicle involved was traveling northbound on Township Road at an unknown rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the east side of the roadway and onto the gravel shoulder, according to CHP. The driver reportedly attempted to veer back onto the roadway but overcorrected and went off the west side of the roadway and into an orchard, where the vehicle struck several trees, rolled over and caught fire.
The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision remains under investigation, according to CHP.