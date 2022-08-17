After a prolonged hiatus, the Brownsville Mountain Fair will return this weekend for another round of family festivities and events.
Established in 1975 as a small Independence Day celebration, this rural fair slowly grew into an annually held event up until 2004. Seventeen years later, the event saw a resurgence in the summer of 2021 and is now back again seeking to re-establish itself as a celebration of the community’s rugged mountain heritage.
The Mountain Fair is sponsored by Yuba Feather Community Services and organized by local volunteers. This two-day event will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Sutter North Medical Center located at 16911 Willow Glen Rd. in Brownsville.
The itinerary includes live music and a live animal show along with crafts, food, vendors and a children’s carnival. Culinary enthusiasts may be interested in the fair’s rib cook-off on Saturday and its first ever chili cookoff on Sunday, followed by the second annual baking contest.
Clay Thompson, one of the fair’s coordinators, said the highlight of the fair is usually its logging competition and that guests could also enter into contests that feature stock and hot saws, axe throwing, choker setting, and ladies’ hard-hat Frisbee.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old. Children five and under are eligible for free admission. Free parking is available within walking distance at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department.