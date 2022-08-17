Mountain Fair

Guests explore a table of antique rifles and pistols at last year’s Mountain Fair in Brownsville.

 Courtesy of Christine Mills

After a prolonged hiatus, the Brownsville Mountain Fair will return this weekend for another round of family festivities and events.

Established in 1975 as a small Independence Day celebration, this rural fair slowly grew into an annually held event up until 2004. Seventeen years later, the event saw a resurgence in the summer of 2021 and is now back again seeking to re-establish itself as a celebration of the community’s rugged mountain heritage.  

