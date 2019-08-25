SHASTA COUNTY – On Sunday evening, Cal Fire reported that the Mountain Fire in Shasta County was 90 percent contained.
Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, a mandatory evacuation order and all road closures were lifted, and the nearly 4,000 residents who were initially evacuated were all allowed back into their homes.
The fire quickly grew to 600 acres after it began late Thursday morning near the town of Bella Vista, about 15 miles northeast of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
But hundreds of firefighters dispatched to the area near Shasta Lake managed to stop the Mountain Fire’s growth by Friday morning.
Three people have suffered minor injuries related to the fire, but no deaths have been reported, according to Cal Fire. Seven structures have been damaged and 14 destroyed in the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.