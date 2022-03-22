Area churches will be joining with Bethel African Methodist Epsicopal Church of Marysville on Saturday night for dinner and a movie in an effort to help heal the ever-present racial divide in the country and region.
The event is scheduled to be held Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at the Five 30 Event Center at 1104 J St. in Marysville. The movie that will be shown is “The Black Church, Part 2,” an original PBS special produced by Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley said it is promoting the event as part of an outreach effort of its Conversation on Race group, which it said has helped to establish a relationship with Bethel AME, a historic Black church founded in Marysville in 1854. Bethel AME is sponsoring the event through its Lifting Others Forward Together (LOFT) Institute.
Those interested in attending can purchase tickets in advance for $35 by calling 530-763-2339, using Venmo: LOFT1, or by contacting bhedc1@gmail.com.
For more information about the event or Peace Lutheran Church’s Conversation on Race group, contact Judy Kenney at 530-301-9748 or visit www.PeaceLutheranGV.org.