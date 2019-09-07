Yuba College is set to host The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial from Sept. 12-16 at 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville.
The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and has been touring the country for more than 30 years, according to a press release from the college.
When John Devitt attended the 1982 dedication in Washington, he felt the positive power of the wall and vowed to share that experience with those who did not have the opportunity to go to Washington.
Devitt, Norris Shear, Gerry Haver and other Vietnam veteran volunteers built The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial and it went on display for the first time in Tyler, Texas, in October 1984.
Two structures of The Moving Wall now travel the country from April through November, spending about a week at each site.
“We are humbled and honored to host The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial at Yuba College to provide the opportunity for our younger generations to learn about the Vietnam War and to honor the sacrifices our heroes at war have made to ensure our freedom,” said Yuba College president, Dr. G.H. Javaheripour, in a press release.
Yuba College is planning events throughout the week, including Vietnam historical mementos displayed in the Yuba College Theatre lobby, a free patriotic performance by The Band of the Golden West, Travis Brass, on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m., in the Yuba College Theatre and an opening ceremony on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. by The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial near Building 200.
The community is encouraged to attend the exhibit throughout the five day visit; groups of over 10 should coordinate their visit to avoid overcrowding at The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial.
For more information, visit www.yc.yccd.edu or call 741-6829.