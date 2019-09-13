Veterans, family members of service members, and community members walked along the memorial wall Friday morning looking over the 58,320 names of men and women who died during the Vietnam War.
“I think it’s great because it provides an opportunity for Vietnam veterans that can’t make the trip back to Washington, D.C., to come here to the wall to pay our respects,” said Chuck Smith, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
The Moving Vietnam Wall Memorial is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which has been touring the country for more than 30 years. Officials at Yuba College requested it be placed at its campus in Linda a year ago and have been planning this weekend’s events since they were given the go-ahead.
“This is the first time we’ve ever had it here, and it’s been quite a few years since it’s been here in the area,” said Teresa Aronson, college marketing and promotions coordinator at Yuba College, who submitted the request on behalf of the college. “I’m an Air Force veteran, and we have such a strong military community here in the Yuba-Sutter area, so we felt there was no better way to honor that part of our community than by bringing the wall here.”
The wall travels the country from April through November, spending about a week at each site. Friday was the opening ceremony at the college. The ceremony saw approximately 20 Vietnam veterans present to honor their fallen service members and to pay respects to those who were prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Smith said there were six names on the wall that were especially important to him -- the names of six of his friends -- he was one of the last people to speak to them over the radio before they were killed in action.
“This ceremony is very welcoming to the Vietnam veterans because it allows us to show our respect to our military brothers,” he said.
Friday was the fourth time U.S. Army machine gunner Bert Johnson has visited the moving wall. Several years ago, Johnson wrote a song called “The Wall” about the memorial and his experience serving in Vietnam, which was played during Friday’s ceremony. To this day, he cannot look at the names on the wall.
“I lost a lot of guys over there, so their names are on the wall,” Johnson said. “I want to walk down it and stare at them but it’s just too hard for me.”
Still, he said, having such a tribute here in the Yuba-Sutter area is great because it allows the community to honor the people that served and died for their country.
Yuba College also set up an exhibit in its theater filled with Vietnam historical mementos. The wall will be on campus until Monday afternoon. Events are planned throughout Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. A free patriotic performance by The Band of the Golden West, Travis Brass, is planned for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Yuba College Theatre.
For more information about scheduled activities, go to https://yc.yccd.edu/vietnam-moving-wall-memorial-activities/. Yuba College is located at 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville.