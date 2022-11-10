The Marysville Police Department is getting in the Thanksgiving spirit with its “Operation Disguise Officer Turkey” contest that will reward one creative child with a new bicycle.
“The Marysville Police Department needs your help,” the department said in its announcement. “Officer Turkey is in danger and needs a disguise to stay safe during the holidays.”
The department is inviting children 12 years old and younger to participate in the coloring/craft contest.
“Print out officer turkey at home, or come to the police department and get a copy of officer turkey,” the department said.
Those who aren’t able to print out the turkey can stop by the lobby of the Marysville Police Department at 316 6th St. to get one. Children are encouraged to “be creative” and “give Officer Turkey the best disguise you can.”
Finished turkeys need to be turned into the Marysville Police Department by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. Participants are asked to write their name and phone number on the back of their entry. Winners will be announced on social media by Dec. 6.
The overall winner of the contest will receive a new bicycle with second place receiving a $30 gift card and third place receiving a $20 gift card.
“All submitted pictures will be displayed on the front doors of the police department,” the department said. “The first prize winner will be accompanied by a staff member to choose a bike that properly fits. Any unclaimed prizes will be voided two weeks after the closing of the contest.”