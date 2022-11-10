Operation Disguise Officer Turkey-1.jpg

The winner of the Marysville Police Department’s “Operation Disguise Officer Turkey” contest will receive a new bike.

 Courtesy of Marysville Police Department

The Marysville Police Department is getting in the Thanksgiving spirit with its “Operation Disguise Officer Turkey” contest that will reward one creative child with a new bicycle.

“The Marysville Police Department needs your help,” the department said in its announcement. “Officer Turkey is in danger and needs a disguise to stay safe during the holidays.”

