The Marysville Police Department will have officers on patrol during the evening hours today (Wednesday) looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
“If drinking is part of your plans, plan on designating a sober driver and find a safe way home,” said Lt. Adam Barber in a press release. “Don’t make poor choices and allow yourself to mix alcohol or drugs with driving.”
On St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 in California, seven people were killed and 116 others were injured in crashes caused by driving under the influence. Aside from the physical risks associated with driving under the influence, Barber said it can also hurt a person financially, with attorneys’ fees, fines, court costs, insurance rate hikes and car repairs that can reach $15,000 or more in the state.
Motorists who see a suspected drunken driver are encouraged to call 911.