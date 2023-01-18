An apparent hit-and-run incident Saturday night in Marysville that involved two teens is currently under investigation and police are still searching for the vehicle involved, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
During a city council meeting on Tuesday night, Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum acknowledged the incident and briefly mentioned one of the teens who were struck.
“There was a hit-and-run incident Saturday night in Marysville and two young people were struck. One, severely injured, and her family is praying right now and we should join that,” Branscum said.
When the Appeal reached out to the city for more details, Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs was only able to share very limited information about what had happened on Saturday night.
“I can confirm that two teenagers were struck by a passing vehicle. Their ages are 13 and 15. The vehicle fled the scene,” Sachs said in an email to the Appeal. “We are currently working on investigative leads and sensitive information and we have nothing further to release at this time. I’m hopeful to have some further information towards the end of the week to release.”
Sachs confirmed that the possible hit-and-run occurred on Highway 70 on the “youth center side of the highway just north of E.18th Street.” Sachs said his department is still trying to locate the vehicle involved and that investigators will “exhaust all measures” before more information about the alleged vehicle involved is released to the public.