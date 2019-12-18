The Marysville Police Department announced in a press release it will set up a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. in an undisclosed location within city limits.
The location of checkpoints like the one on Friday is determined based on collision statistics and DUI arrests. Officers will be checking for proper licensing as well as signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, according to the release.
Prescription drugs with driving or operating machinery warning labels that are taken prior to driving could cause enough impairment to warrant a DUI. In addition, marijuana, especially taken with alcohol or other drugs could result in a DUI, the release said.
According to the release, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes in California in 2017.
The department encouraged people to always designate a sober driver, take keys and help someone get home who is clearly impaired, report drunk drivers and if hosting a party offer nonalcoholic drinks as well as monitor who is drinking and how they’re getting home.
A DUI could cost the person charged more than $13,500, according to the release.
“This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time,” the release said.
The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.