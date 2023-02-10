With a sudden increase in DUI-related incidents in the Yuba-Sutter area recently, the Marysville Police Department announced it will have additional officers on patrol on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off in Super Bowl LVII.
Officials with the department wanted to remind football fans who may be heading to a Super Bowl party to set a plan on how to get home if they intend on drinking.
“We want the football fans in our community to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” the department said. “Before you grab a drink, make sure your game plan includes scheduling a ride-share or designating a sober driver. Choosing a safer way to go is something we can all root for.”
Officials also wanted to remind the public that alcohol is not the only substance that can impair a person’s ability to drive. Marijuana, prescription medications, and over-the-counter drugs may also affect the ability to drive safely.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.