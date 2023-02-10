With a sudden increase in DUI-related incidents in the Yuba-Sutter area recently, the Marysville Police Department announced it will have additional officers on patrol on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off in Super Bowl LVII.

Officials with the department wanted to remind football fans who may be heading to a Super Bowl party to set a plan on how to get home if they intend on drinking.

