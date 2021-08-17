The Marysville Police Department will have additional officers on patrol today through Labor Day, Sept. 6, looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to an MPD press release.
MPD is focusing on the next few weeks as it’s the final days of summer and friends and families may be planning vacations. The department reminded people to always wear a seat belt, avoid distractions, follow the speed limit and never drive impaired.
The department will hold a DUI checkpoint on Aug. 28 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city of Marysville. Over the 2019 Labor Day holiday period, 45 people were killed in crashes throughout California and Highway Patrol made more than 1,000 arrests for DUI during the 78-hour Labor Day weekend enforcement period, according to the release.
Drivers can be impaired from alcohol, as well as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana. If you see someone driving impaired, MPD encourages you to call 9-1-1.