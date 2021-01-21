A fire that broke out in a homeless encampment on the levee that runs along Simpson Lane in Marysville in mid-October has led several agencies to work together to clean up the Hollywood Trailer Park area, according to Police Chief Chris Sachs.
“In the days after the fire, a large area of this location was deemed hazardous thus needing hazard mitigation clean up,” Sachs said in an email.
Individuals living in the area were contacted and over the next several weeks efforts were made to assist with housing and alternative locations. Sachs said resources from the Life Building Center, Salvation Army and Red Cross were provided. In addition, the Bi-County HEART Team and Adventist Street Nursing Team conducted assessments and provided outreach to individuals.
The Marysville Police Department conducted vehicle abatement, which consisted of working with registered owners to have vehicles removed, marking burnt and/or abandoned vehicles for abatement and removing the vehicles that were still on the site that exceeded the abatement time limits, according to Sachs.
“Once the vehicles were removed and the location was vacated, a voluntary cleanup effort was conducted to pick up debris from the area,” Sachs said. “This area was sealed with barricades in an effort to restrict access so workers could perform the hazard mitigation cleanup. The cleanup is still ongoing at this location.”
Sachs said 94 vehicles were marked for abatement. Of those, 52 were voluntarily moved and 42 were towed as part of the abatement process. Those that were towed were considered abandoned or were burnt in the fire. A total of 36 encampments were identified, half of those affected by the fire. Approximately 60 people were estimated to be in the area in the days after the fire, however some had left the area by the time outreach began. Personnel identified 44 people during the outreach and half of those sought resources from the Life Building Center or 14Forward, or were staying with friends, staying in a motel or moving to a friend’s property.
“The others who did not wish to seek resources did not disclose a location of where they were moving,” Sachs said. “All persons contacted were cooperative and understood the need for the cleanup because of the recent fire. Some of those who sought resources returned on the cleanup day to assist volunteers with cleanup.”
The ongoing cleanup effort has removed hazardous materials in the low lying river bottoms areas and will drastically reduce the debris and hazardous materials from entering the Yuba and Feather rivers, according to Sachs.
Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen said a mastication project is underway at Hollywood to reduce the potential for another fire. Mastication involves the reduction of vegetation into small chunks to prevent wildfires.
“Vegetation removal reduces the threat to another large-scale fire that does pose a risk to the residences on the land side of the levee,” Karlen said in an email. “Vegetation management in the open space has been a huge concern of mine. The department was responding to an abundance of calls for service in Hollywood and personnel faced many hazards.”
Since cleanup efforts have begun, Karlen said there have been zero calls for service to that area, which allows fire personnel to focus on other priorities.
In December, the city council passed a resolution to keep vehicles out of Hollywood Trailer Park, the Sand Plant site and the Thorntree site. Sachs said when the resolution passed, all vehicles within Thorntree and Hollywood had already been removed or abated.
“The ordinance was passed to keep vehicles out of specified restricted areas as to not further damage city property,” Sachs said.
The Sand Plant cleanup is also ongoing, Sachs said. All vehicles were noticed and those not removed were abated.
“One cleanup day has already been completed and two days of outreach were conducted with subjects living in this area,” Sachs said. “Several subjects sought resources and some subjects are still at this location and outreach is continuing with these individuals.”
Sachs said several resources and departments are involved in the process to not only clean up the areas but provide outreach and resources.
“There are partners on the local, county, and state level working together on these sites to provide maximum outreach and cleanup.” Sachs said.