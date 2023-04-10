An incident Friday on the E Street bridge in Marysville that left several cars damaged and sent five people to the hospital was described by the California Highway Patrol as a “minor injury crash.”
According to an accident report, the Yuba-Sutter area CHP responded to collisions Friday that were allegedly the result of a person driving a large SUV that had hit the back end of a minivan, which impacted two cars in front of it.
Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, 66-year-old Alfonso Cruz of Marysville was driving his 2017 Honda Accord north on the E Street bridge in the left lane, a report stated. As he approached traffic, he slowed his vehicle.
Driving behind Cruz was 63-year-old Thomas Sampley. According to the CHP, Sampley also slowed his vehicle, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, because of traffic ahead. Behind them, was 29-year-old Katelyn Mitchell, who was driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey with a 3-year-old child and 29-year-old man inside. The CHP said Mitchell also slowed her vehicle due to traffic ahead on the bridge.
According to the CHP report, 44-year-old Mehmet Tekin of San Mateo approached the rear of the Odyssey at an “undetermined” and “high rate of speed.” Tekin was driving a 2015 Nissan Armada.
“The first three vehicles began to slow down for the stop and go traffic ahead,” the CHP report said. “Tekin failed to slow his Nissan and the Nissan crashed into the rear of the Honda Odyssey. The Honda Odyssey was pushed into the Toyota Corolla, which was pushed into the Honda Accord.”
The CHP said five of the six injured parties involved were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville for treatment. Most had minor to moderate injuries, however the CHP said the 3-year-old child that was in the Honda Odyssey suffered major injuries and was transported from the hospital in Marysville to a pediatric trauma center in Sacramento.
Officials said drugs or alcohol were not considered to be a factor in the crash.