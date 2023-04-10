MultipleCrash

A multi-vehicle accident on Friday on the E Street bridge in Marysville left several cars damaged.

 Courtesy of CHP Yuba-Sutter

An incident Friday on the E Street bridge in Marysville that left several cars damaged and sent five people to the hospital was described by the California Highway Patrol as a “minor injury crash.”

According to an accident report, the Yuba-Sutter area CHP responded to collisions Friday that were allegedly the result of a person driving a large SUV that had hit the back end of a minivan, which impacted two cars in front of it.

Tags

Recommended for you