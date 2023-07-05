The Sutter County Library Literacy Program will be hosting the 18th annual Multicultural Women's Dance on Sunday starting at noon at the Andros Karperos School in Yuba City.
This is a free event meant for women and girls of all ages. Boys under the age of 15 will also be permitted.
Tejinder Kaur, an employee of the Sutter County Library Literacy Program, is credited with founding the dance for the purpose of bringing women and children together from different cultures to learn about each other’s expereinces. These include sharing folklore, dances, and food from around their various native countries.
Organizers said that this event is not just for dance performances. There are typically female guest speakers who talk about health issues, the importance of education, self-defense, involvement with the community, and leadership.
“Different cultures have their own beliefs and interests which they can share to offer alternative ways of doing things,” said Pamela Tumber, one of the Women’s Dance volunteers. “During this event we encourage young children to recognize and appreciate people for the things that make them unique and special.”
Tumber became involved with the event because she wanted to support women by providing them with information on community resources, especially those that involve nutrition, education, and the importance of early literacy.
The Women’s Dance will run until 5 p.m. on Sunday and will include 42 dance groups, a skit, and a guest speaking segment from Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Luu, who provides medical direction and public health guidance for the region.
Food will be provided free of charge, courtesy of The Taj restaurant in Yuba CIty, and a special cultural fashion show is scheduled at 2:30 p.m.
Andros Karperos School is located at 1700 Camino De Flores in Yuba City. For more information, email tumberpamela@gmail.com.