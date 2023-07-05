MCWD1.jpg

Women take to the stage during the 2022 Multicultural Women's Dance in Yuba City. This free community event will return on Sunday and is open to all women and children under the age of 15.

 Courtesy of Pamela Tumber

The Sutter County Library Literacy Program will be hosting the 18th annual Multicultural Women's Dance on Sunday starting at noon at the Andros Karperos School in Yuba City. 

This is a free event meant for women and girls of all ages. Boys under the age of 15 will also be permitted. 

