Aside from a presidential primary and some local races, school bond measures will be big on ballots for Yuba-Sutter voters when they take to the pools in March.
Some Yuba County voters will have multiple bond measures to decide on. Both counties will have at least one measure involving the Yuba Community College District.
In total, local schools are asking for $274,900,000 in the upcoming election to help with everything from campus improvements to building a new middle school in a growing community.
The following bonds will be decided by voters in the upcoming primary election, which is scheduled for March 3.
YCCD bond measures
The college district has plans for improvements to several of its campuses across the region, including its Linda and Sutter County campuses. The $228.4 million bond measure (Measure C for Yuba-Sutter voters) will be voted on by voters in eight counties in the region and will need to be approved by a minimum of 55 percent of voters.
The district has a laundry list of projects planned for the funding if approved (https://bit.ly/2KfqKKG). Plans call for an increase in permanent classroom and facility capacity for academic and job training classes, general education programs including math, science, upgraded science labs, childhood development education and veterinarian technology programs. Projects range from repairs to leaky roofs and decaying walls and ceilings to updating technology capabilities and improving infrastructure.
The best estimate of the average annual tax rate that would be levied based on projects of assessed valuations is $23 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, while the highest tax rate is estimated to be $25 per $100,000 of assessed value, according to the measure’s tax rate statement.
Proponents of the measure say the district’s five college campuses and one learning center are the most important providers of job training to adults in the area, and given the high cost of state universities and state colleges, students must now turn to local community colleges as an affordable alternative.
They argue a yes vote will help build an even more effective job training and education center for local college students, while also providing tough protections to ensure tax dollars are spent wisely. Proponents of the bill include Richard D. Teagarden, John Cassidy, Hardial Dulay, Tom Stallard and Jesse Ortiz.
An opponent of the measure says the district wants even more taxpayer dollars from local residents, on top of the four Yuba College School Bonds that residents are already paying for, some of which will still be due 25-30 years from now.
They argue that the 31-item project list for Measure C is extremely general and is similar to a list provided for a similar bond approved by voters in 2016. They say the majority of the improvements should already be taken care of under ongoing routine maintenance, but they haven’t been, perhaps, because of the district’s pension debt. Opponents of the bill include Liz Cervantes.
Plumas Lake district
The school district is looking to issue $30 million in bonds (Measure M) to construct a new middle school. The district currently has three elementary schools, though one of the sites – Riverside Meadows – is being used as a middle school. However, with a fast-growing population, the district says it will soon need a dedicated third elementary school.
The current elementary school being used as a middle school doesn’t have the facilities necessary to meet the needs of its students. The district has more than 1,350 students enrolled. In 2012, the district purchased 25 acres of land in the center of Plumas Lake in preparation of one day building a new middle school there, but district officials say a bond measure is the only current funding source that could pay for the project.
If passed by 66.7 percent of voters within the district, the average annual tax rate for the bonds is estimated to be $72 per $100,000 of assessed value of taxable property, according to the measure’s tax rate statement.
Proponents say the district’s existing schools are reaching capacity. Funding a new middle school would help avoid overcrowding at the district’s two designated elementary schools and would allow Riverside Meadows Intermediate School to return to the K-5 schools it was originally designed for.
They argue that a strong school system is an important component of keeping housing prices higher than neighboring communities and making Plumas Lake a desirable location to live. Proponents of the bill include Desiree Hastey, Shelley Chausee-Nacin, Angel Hendrickson, Michele Perrault, and Kara Wininger.
No arguments were submitted by opponents of Measure M.
Wheatland district
The high school has plans for a variety of improvements if district voters approve the issuance of $16.5 million in bonds (Measure L). The district says facilities need to be upgraded to provide students with the school facilities they need to succeed.
Some of the major improvements would include a new Agricultural Science building with three science labs and a renovated metal fabrication shop; a new multipurpose room and cafeteria complex; roof replacement; electrical upgrades; and the modernization of the school’s E Wing and current cafeteria into classroom space for fine arts, ceramics, music and band.
If approved by at least 55 percent of registered voters in the district, the average annual tax rate for the bonds is estimated to be $26.80 per $100,000 of assessed value of taxable property, according to the measure’s tax rate statement.
Proponents say the high school has some classrooms that are 30-50 years old, and that many don’t meet 21st century standards.
They argue that by investing in the school, the district can meet today’s safety, technological and education standards and improve the community. Wheatland High School is the most important asset in their community, they say, and should be its number one priority, as quality schools help improve student achievement, property values, prepare students for a productive future, and create greater neighborhood safety. Proponents include Yolanda Cortez, James Pendergraph, Desiree Hastey, Shae Griego, and Michele Perrault.
No arguments were submitted by opponents of Measure L.