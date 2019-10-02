WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. – At least seven people were killed and seven were injured when a World War II-era bomber crashed shortly after taking off from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks Wednesday morning in one of the worst plane crashes in Connecticut state history, officials said.
The Boeing B-17G bomber, owned by the Collings Foundation of Stow, Mass., crashed shortly before 10 a.m., bursting into flames and sending up a large plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.
Airport Administrator Kevin Dillon said the aircraft crashed into an airport building as it was trying to make an emergency landing.
State public safety Commissioner James Rovella said seven people died in the crash and six survived. The survivors have injuries ranging from minor to critical, he said.
“All but three of those families have been notified,” Rovella said during an evening briefing at the Sheraton hotel at Bradley. He said the victims would not be identified until Thursday at the earliest.
Rovella also said stories of heroism will emerge in the coming days. State troopers interviewed some survivors and he said someone on the plane kicked open a hatch, allowing some to escape the burning aircraft.
Airport employees ran to the plane to help people get out of the burning airplane, he said.
Rovella said there were 10 passengers and three crew members on the bomber when it crashed. One person on the ground was injured when the airplane struck a small building and tanks that hold de-icing fluid. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries, he said.
The airplane was largely consumed by the fire, which was fed by the aircraft’s fuel. The left wing and tail appeared to be all that remained of the airplane. A National Transportation Safety Board team arrived at the airport about 4 p.m. and has begun its investigation, said NTSB member Jennifer Homendy.
“Our mission is to determine what happened, why it happened and to prevent it from happening again,” she said.
Robert Gretz, a senior aviation investigator for the NTSB, will lead the investigation, Homendy said.
Homendy said the preliminary investigation revealed that the B-17 took off from the airport’s runway 6 at about 9:45 a.m.
“At about 9:50 a.m. the crew contacted the tower and reported an issue with the airplane. We are looking into that report for further information,” she said. “We know that the crew circled back to runway 6 and attempted to land on runway 6.”
As it touched down, the airplane “impacted the instrument landing system stanchions, veered to the right, over a grassy area, over the taxiway and impacted the de-icing facility,” she said.
The NTSB will issue a preliminary report in seven to 10 days, Homendy said. Full investigation reports take 12 to 18 months to complete, she said.
The account matches one given earlier in the day by Dillon, who said the aircraft went out of control as it touched down and crashed into the de-icing facility. “We did observe that the aircraft was not getting any altitude,” Dillon said.
According to radio transmissions between the airplane and the tower, the pilot was reporting a problem with the No. 4 engine. The tower diverted other aircraft on approach to Bradley so that the B-17 could land.
Rovella said state police, the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Homeland Security are assisting the NTSB.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, shaken by the crash and death toll, spoke at a briefing Wednesday afternoon.